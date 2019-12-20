Comments
Ian Lowther, Beverage Director at Red Cow and Red Rabbit shared these cocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Holiday Spritz Punch
4oz Campari
4oz Sweet Vermouth
4oz Creme de Casis
12oz Gin
12oz Soda water
2 bottles sparkling wine
Place all ingredients into a large punch bowl and serve. Garnish with fresh cranberries and cinnamon sticks.
1/2oz Angostura bitters
7oz Sweet Vermouth
1oz liqueur of choice (fruit, herbal, or amaro)
15oz Rye Whiskey
Place all ingredients into a large punch bowl and serve. Garnish with brandied cherries and lemon peels.
