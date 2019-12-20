MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At a press conference Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said there will be no charges against two University of Minnesota wrestlers following an extensive investigation.
Despite no charges, Freeman on Friday said the attorney’s office appreciates the woman’s bravery in reporting the incident to police.
“The police department and this office were able to help her obtain the resources to deal with the trauma from that evening,” Freeman said.
In June, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that no charges would be filed against the two wrestlers, but that the investigation was continuing.
Freeman says sexual assault cases like this, and most criminal cases, must meet the standards of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
“There are often conflicting versions of what happened, and this case is no exception,” Freeman said. “Simply, there is inadequate evidence to fairly charge and prosecute this case.”
Given Minnesota’s current laws regarding intoxication and the victim’s ability to give consent, Freeman says his office was working under some significant constraints. Freeman says he, along with Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and others, have been pushing the Minnesota legislature to adopt a law similar to the Wisconsin intoxication law.
The alleged assault occurred early morning of Saturday, June 13 in Minneapolis. Just before 9:30 p.m., Minneapolis police took one of the men into custody. The other was arrested just before midnight. They were both released not long after their arrest.
