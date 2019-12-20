MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges have been filed against a Minneapolis man in connection with a 42-year-old woman’s shooting in St. Cloud earlier this week.
The incident happened Wednesday morning on the 1000 block of 15th Avenue South. Officers responding to the scene found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with injuries that were determined to be non-life threatening.
Police say two suspects fled the scene after the shooting, but were found about an hour after the shooting. Police said they saw the two men dumping a woman’s purse into a garbage receptacle.
Police say there had been a reported hit-and-run involving property damage at 16th Avenue South and University Drive South. A driver reported a red minivan pulling out in front of her as she was driving along University, resulting in a collision. The driver identified the vehicle, which investigators say was also observed at the scene of the shooting.
The victim of the shooting was struck by multiple bullets. She told authorities that she had been shot by a man named “poo-Jee,” and that he had used a Remington 0.22-caliber rifle. She said the minivan belonged to a man named “JB.”
Ultimately, police identified the alleged shooter as 26-year-old Jerome Demond James, of Minneapolis. In April, he had legally changed his name to pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord. He was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior assault conviction.
Police said the victim knew the suspects.
You must log in to post a comment.