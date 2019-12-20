Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Winter Carnival released their new events schedule on Friday, and the “coolest celebration on earth” has some new activities planned for 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Winter Carnival released their new events schedule on Friday, and the “coolest celebration on earth” has some new activities planned for 2020.
The celebration kicks off Jan. 23 and will feature favorites like the ice bar and the Klondike Kate Contest.
This year, there will be a new “Baileys Warming House” at Landmark Plaza.
There will also be a month-long ice fishing competition that starts Jan. 1.
Click here for the full rundown of activities.
You must log in to post a comment.