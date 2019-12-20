



The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the case file involving the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and murder of her parents Friday afternoon.

The file includes thousands of pages of documents, videos, and audio recordings connected to the investigation that started when James and Denise Closs were found murdered and their daughter missing on Oct. 15, 2018.

Barron County released the first 911 call made by Jayme’s mom. Much of that call is inaudible.

The video files include police dash camera footage from responding officers and audio recordings from officers at the scene.

In one of the recordings you can hear an officer who first arrived at the Closs home think there may have been a suicide before realizing there was a larger crime scene.

The file also includes the 911 call made in Douglas County when Closs escaped a remote cabin and ran for help after being held captive for 88 days.

In the call you can hear the family comforting Jayme in the background as they ask a dispatcher to hurry for help as they are in fear Closs’ kidnapper was on the way home.

Jake Patterson, 22, pleaded guilty to kidnapping Jayme Closs and to the murder of her parents.

He’s currently serving two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

