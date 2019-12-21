Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — American Red Cross volunteers are providing help to two families after a fire at the Coates Corner gas station near Rosemount Friday night.
Following devastating home fires and other incidents, Red Cross volunteers meet with those affected, making sure they have a safe, warm place to stay, clothing, food, emotional support and help with long-term recovery planning.
As part of continuing efforts to build community resiliency, the Red Cross recommends following these home fire safety tips.
