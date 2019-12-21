ANDOVER, Minn. (WCCO) — An Andover mother is speaking out after attending the trial of her daughter’s killer overseas.

21-year-old Sarah Papenheim was stabbed to death last December by her roommate, Joel Schelling, while studying abroad in the Netherlands.

Schelling was sentenced to 6 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

According to a Dutch news outlet, he was diagnosed with multiple psychological disorders and doesn’t remember the attack.

“I still pinch myself thinking it is a dream, you know,” said Papenheim’s mother, Donee Odegard.

For the last month, Odegard has been fighting for justice while living in the Netherlands. She attended Schelling’s trial last week.

After learning the amount of time he would spend in prison for Sarah’s death, Odegard says her fight for justice isn’t over.

After he completes his prison sentence, Schelling will be sent to a psychiatric hospital, where he will stay for at least two years.

A team will then evaluate him and based on the results, potentially set him free.

“He got 6 years, but I got a life sentence for my daughter being murdered. I have a life sentence, every two years, I have to go back there to make sure he stays away,” said Odegard.

Although the sentencing was a blow, Odegard and her attorney did win a new investigation into a psychological care team that had contact with Schelling.

Odegard claims workers visited the apartment where Schelling and Papenheim lived multiple times in the days leading up to the murder, but saw no reason to take action immediately.

“I truly believe there was a lot more that could have been done that could have protected my daughter,” said Odegard.

Now, she hopes her work will lead to permanent change so a tragedy like this doesn’t happen to any other families.

Both Odegard and Schelling have until the 25th to appeal the sentencing.

Odegard tells WCCO-TV she does not plan on doing so.