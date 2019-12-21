MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police officers in Richfield are searching for a female suspect wanted for stealing from buildings that cater to senior residents.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9-inch white female, weighing about 150 pounds, wearing “distinctive black boots, leggings and a black puffy coat,” and driving “a newer silver Jeep SUV.”
Law enforcement says so far the victims of the thefts have been staff members at the facilities.
The crime spree has spread from Richfield to Edina and Bloomington.
In a Facebook post the police department wrote that the suspect is “piggy-backing” into buildings and loitering in their lobby.
She pretends to talk on the phone while watching residents, until an opportunity comes for her to enter the office and take wallets.
