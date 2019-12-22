Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were injured Friday evening after a car hit their horse-drawn buggy in Fillmore County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on Highway 44 at 401st Avenue.
Officials say an Oldsmobile Alero was traveling eastbound on Hwy 44 when it struck a horse and buggy carrying five passengers. The driver of the buggy, a 56-year-old man from Mabel, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 12-year-old boy riding in the buggy was also transported by air ambulance with possible life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said.
No additional details are available at this time.
