MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Anoka County are investigating after an overnight shooting that left one person dead and injured six others.
According to the sheriff’s office, officers from the Spring Lake Park Police Department responded around 12:08 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall in the city of Spring Lake Park.
Upon arrival, emergency responders located multiple victims with gunshot wounds. One victim, a 19-year-old man from St. Paul, was found deceased.
Officials say six victims were transported to nearby hospitals for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
There are currently no suspects in custody.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is helping the Spring Lake Park Police Department investigate this case. They do not believe there is a danger to the general public at this time.
