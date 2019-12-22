MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Anoka County have identified the deceased male and other injured victims from the Spring Lake Park shooting that happened overnight.
The 19-year-old male Chai Yang of St. Paul, was shot and killed Saturday night. Another victim with minor injuries has been identified, bringing the total number of injured victim’s to seven.
None of the surviving victims have life-threatening injuries. The surviving victims are identified as 29-year-old Ger Yang, 19-year-old Keng Moua, 22-year-old Chimua Lor, 38-year-old Lee Vang Lor, 34-year-old Jann Her, 26-year-old John Thoa, and 37 year-old Kou Yang.
According to the sheriff’s office, officers from the Spring Lake Park Police Department responded around midnight to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall in the city of Spring Lake Park.
There are no suspects in custody at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.
Detectives believe that there are bystanders who have video recordings of this incident. If you do have a video recording, you can email it to detectives at: RSCID@co.anoka.mn.us.
To leave anonymous crime tip information, click here.
