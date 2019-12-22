Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With warm weather on the rise, there are safety precautions to take when driving or walking out on the ice.
Three trucks fell in through the ice at Lake Shetek in Murray County on Saturday night.
At around 7 p.m. the towing service was called to remove the trucks from the ice. The company returned Sunday to pull the vehicles out.
The cars went through the ice not too far off from the shoreline – about 30 yards.
Luckily, no one was injured in this incident.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not measure ice thickness on Minnesota lakes and suggests checking ice thickness at least every 150 feet.
The DNR recommends a minimum guideline for new, clean ice to be 12 to 15 inches thick when driving with a medium sized truck and provides tips to checking ice thickness.
Photo credit: Pulver Towing Service, Darcy Beyer
