Comments
Tattersall shared these cocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers:
Tattersall Old Fashioned
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir until well chilled.
Cranberry Old Fashioned
Tattersall shared these cocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers:
Tattersall Old Fashioned
2 oz. Bourbon
1/4 oz. Rich Demerara Syrup
1/4 oz. Tattersall Sour Cherry
4 dashes angostura bitters
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir until well chilled.
Strain into a lowball over fresh ice.
Garnish with an expressed orange peel and brandied cherry.
Cranberry Old Fashioned
2 oz. Tattersall Old Fashioned
1 oz. Tattersall Cranberry Liqueur
You must log in to post a comment.