MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A familiar face has been named the next chair of the Metropolitan Council.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Monday morning that Charles Zelle — former commissioner with the Minnesota Department of Transportation — has been appointed to the position.
“As a key economic driver in the state, the Metropolitan Council is critical to our vision of One Minnesota. Charlie will bring this unifying lens to his work as Chair. He knows that when Rondo thrives, the Range thrives. When Minneapolis thrives, Mankato thrives,” Walz said.
Zelle is chairman of Jefferson Lines.
“The Council serves the critical function of bringing Twin Cities leaders together to invest in infrastructure and build an equitable economy. I am committed to applying my private and public sector experiences to help achieve the vision of a prosperous region – for everyone,” Zelle said.
The appointment goes into effect Jan. 6, 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.