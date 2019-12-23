CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the east metro are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a car early Monday morning.

The Maplewood Police Department says officers were called around 12:45 a.m. to the intersection of Londin Lane and Crestview Drive, where they found a woman in the road with serious injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, she died at the scene.

Investigators say a dispute appears to have taken place before the woman was struck.

The woman’s name has yet to be released. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

