Filed Under:Maeve’s Cafe, Minneapolis News, Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northeast Minneapolis coffee shop has served its last cup of Joe.

Maeve’s Cafe closed over the weekend after having been a staple of the neighborhood for 25 years.

It started on Johnson Street then moved to 13th Avenue Northeast about a decade ago.

Owner Mary Cassidy says the past week of goodbyes has been “excruciating and beautiful.”

“This has been an amazing community to be a big part of for 25 years,” she said.

What’s to become of the coffee shop?

The owner of Sleepy V’s donut shop is planning to open a bistro in Maeve’s location.

