MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northeast Minneapolis coffee shop has served its last cup of Joe.
Maeve’s Cafe closed over the weekend after having been a staple of the neighborhood for 25 years.
It started on Johnson Street then moved to 13th Avenue Northeast about a decade ago.
Owner Mary Cassidy says the past week of goodbyes has been “excruciating and beautiful.”
“This has been an amazing community to be a big part of for 25 years,” she said.
What’s to become of the coffee shop?
The owner of Sleepy V’s donut shop is planning to open a bistro in Maeve’s location.
