MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
The Minneapolis Police Department says Caressa May, of north Minneapolis, was last seen Sunday afternoon. Her recent movements have been tracked by phone to Brooklyn Center and St. Paul. She may be using public transit.
May is described as standing about 5-feet tall, weighing 112 pounds, with hazel eyes, and curly, shoulder-length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a purple North Face jacket and black pants.
Anyone who sees May or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
