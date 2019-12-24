Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a new “Grinch” in the south Metro, but he’s a welcome sight.
Someone stole a 6-foot-tall Grinch — of Dr. Seuss fame — from a yard in Apple Valley just after Thanksgiving. Josh Strohman made that giant Grinch out of plywood three years ago. And now he’s done it again.
Strohman says he wasn’t going to make another Grinch, but he changed his mind after all the support he got on Facebook when he posted about the theft. Thousands of strangers shared his post. So he took time over the last two weeks to make a new one.
“Same pose, same everything. The only thing he’s a little bit taller and he has one additional feature: He has a hole where he is chained to the tree now, so he’s not going anywhere, at least not in one piece,” Strohman said.
The original Grinch that was stolen has still not been found.
