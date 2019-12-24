2019 In ReviewCheck out WCCO’s top 20 most-read stories of the year!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the last day to get your Christmas shopping done. Most grocery and retail stores are open for last-minute shoppers.

Cub Foods and Lunds and Byerlys are open until 4 p.m. Costco is open until 5 p.m.

Walmart, Best Buy, and Kohl’s are all open until 6 p.m. locally, and Target is open until 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Many of the Twin Cities malls are still open today as well.

The Galleria in Edina is open until 4 p.m. Rosedale and Ridgedale Centers are open until 5 p.m.

The Mall of America, Maplewood Mall and Southdale Center are open until 6 p.m.

