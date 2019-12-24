MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 62-year-old Roseville man has amended his plea to guilty in a crash that killed two pedestrians.
On Monday, Roland Andrew Jacobson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failing to stop at a traffic collision that resulted in death.
The crash happened on Larpenteur Avenue at Woodbridge Court around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Investigators determined after a pickup truck driven by John Rickey, of St. Paul, struck two pedestrians, at least one of them was likely struck by a second vehicle. Rickey stopped. The second vehicle fled the scene.
The victims were Meredith Aikens, 45, and Robert Buxton, 47.
A few days after the crash, detectives located Jacobson’s vehicle at a St. Paul bar and stopped the driver as he was leaving. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Jacobson will be sentenced February 7.
You must log in to post a comment.