MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Police say a missing 12-year-old girl has been found and has been returned to her family.
The Minneapolis Police Department said Caressa May, of north Minneapolis, had last been seen Sunday afternoon.
She had last been seen wearing a purple North Face jacket and black pants.
On Tuesday morning, police said that she had been located.
“The Minneapolis Police Department extends thanks to the St Paul Police, The Metro Transit Police, and all of the media partners for assisting in this matter,” the department said in a press release.
