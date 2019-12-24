



— The stretch of mild temperatures in the Twin Cities has done some damage to a favorite holiday tradition for many families.

The 13 outdoor ice rinks and warming houses in Minnetonka and Hopkins are temporarily closed because they are melting in the warmer weather.

The city said in a tweet Tuesday they will be closed through Thursday, Dec. 26.

Due to the warmer weather this week, all outdoor ice rinks and warming houses will be closed through Thursday, Dec. 26. On behalf of one Mrs. Mother Nature, we apologize for the inconvenience. ☀️🚫⛸ pic.twitter.com/DX1xWHsny5 — City of Minnetonka (@MinnetonkaMN) December 24, 2019

Larry Davis was enjoying the mild temperatures on a walk with his dog on Christmas Eve morning

“It gets too warm and it becomes water instead of ice,” Davis said. “I like [the temperature] because I can get out and walk with Tucker more.”

Black-top pavement is exposed, and hockey goals sit in the muddy grass at Boulder Creek Park in Minnetonka. However, Interlachen Park in Hopkins has a rink that’s still somewhat usable, and a few families took advantage of it on Christmas Eve. Emily Olson brought her whole family out to the park.

“We’ve been in the car a lot, so we wanted to get our body moving, get outside, and I thought there might not be enough snow for sledding, so ice skating was the next best thing, and they’ve been really excited to do it so it’s perfect,” Olson said.

The Degrella family is just learning how to skate, so they said the slightly-melted rink helped provide more traction.

“You can definitely feel a little bit of a difference. You sink into the ice a little bit, that’s for sure,” George Degrella said.

Click here for more information on the Minnetonka and Hopkins Outdoor rinks.