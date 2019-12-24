Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly-released Minneapolis Police documents are shedding more light on a recent officer-involved shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly-released Minneapolis Police documents are shedding more light on a recent officer-involved shooting.
Chiasher Vue was shot and killed two Sundays ago in North Minneapolis.
The newly released documents include previous complaint reports against the officers involved, an incident report, and two 911 transcripts. In one of those 911 calls, the caller said Vue was drunk inside a home, carrying a knife and shotgun.
The caller said Vue was shooting inside the house. Records show police had been called to Vue’s home six times in a little over a year’s time. Police say Vue walked out of the house with a gun when they got there.
The nine officers who fired their weapons in this case are on standard administrative leave.
You must log in to post a comment.