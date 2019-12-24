2019 In ReviewCheck out WCCO’s top 20 most-read stories of the year!
MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — In search of a new favorite Mexican spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Sonora Grill

Photo: Sonora Grill/Yelp

First on the list is Sonora Grill. Located at 3300 E. Lake St. in Longfellow, the bar, Latin American and Mexican spot is the highest-rated Mexican restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 222 reviews on Yelp.

2. Listo! Fresh Mexican Grill

Photo: Kara D./Yelp

Northeast Park’s Listo! Fresh Mexican Grill, located at 1730 New Brighton Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot four stars out of 50 reviews.

3. Sol Taqueria

Photo: Eddie M./Yelp

Sol Taqueria, a Mexican spot in Windom, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5447 Nicollet Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Hamburguesas El Gordo

photo: kevin b./yelp

Over in Standish, check out Hamburguesas El Gordo, which has earned four stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers, tacos and hot dogs at 4157 Cedar Ave. South.

