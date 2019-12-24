Comments
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A prison inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Fargo is back in custody.
KFGO radio reports that Timothy Beaulieu Jr., 37, was arrested without incident Monday afternoon by tribal police in Red Lake, Minnesota, on a charge of public nuisance.
A warrant charging Beaulieu with felony escape was issued after he failed to return to Centre Inc. after signing out on Dec. 5 to attend church.
He was reported missing later that evening.
