FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A prison inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Fargo is back in custody.

KFGO radio reports that Timothy Beaulieu Jr., 37, was arrested without incident Monday afternoon by tribal police in Red Lake, Minnesota, on a charge of public nuisance.

A warrant charging Beaulieu with felony escape was issued after he failed to return to Centre Inc. after signing out on Dec. 5 to attend church.

He was reported missing later that evening.

