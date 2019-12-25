Comments
MINNEAPOLLIS (WCCO) — A frequent Target custumer is asking the Minneapolis-based retailers to stop using plastic bags.
Protest organizer and other target shoppers have gathered more than 455,000 signatures for the petition.
They plan to deliver them to the corporation’s headquarters Thursday.
The petition calls for Target to commit to eliminating plastic bags that the protest organizer says are “choking the earth.”
A Target spokesperson says they have taken several steps to reduce their use of plastic.
