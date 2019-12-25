MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three Twin Cities brothers spend their winters sculpting with snow, and their latest creation is hard to miss.
The work-in-progress is a giant whale.
The Bartz brothers have been busy sculpting it in the front yard of their home in New Brighton. This is their ninth year making a massive snow sculpture for charity.
Currently, the sculpture is about 22 feet tall, and 35 feet long.
Our recent warm weather has meant that they had to get creative about where to find all the snow. Austin Bartz says he and his brothers hauled snow from church parking lots and a nearby pond.
If the weather cooperates, the brothers plan to open a photo line at the sculpture on Dec. 31.
The brothers will be taking donations to help provide clean water in Africa.
