MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  You may think of pumpkin pie as mainly a Thanksgiving treat, turns out it’s also a traditional dish on Christmas Day.

Surely you’ve heard the line in the famous song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” — later we’ll have some pumpkin pie and we’ll do some caroling.

Pumpkin pie dates back to the early 17th century with the pilgrims in New England.

It’s become a favorite flavor for many seasonal products – coffee, ice cream, pancakes, beer etc.

Enjoy a slice on Christmas day.

