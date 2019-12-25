2019 In ReviewCheck out WCCO’s top 20 most-read stories of the year!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Right now, 240 people – 100 kids – are waiting on metro transit buses desperately in need of diapers, wipes, socks and mittens.

Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley is on the scene of the Drake Hotel fire that occurred early this morning in downtown Minneapolis, urging the community to donate any items that can help these residents.

Please drop off donations on the corner of 9th Street and 4th Avenue.

