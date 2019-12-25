MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Right now, 240 people – 100 kids – are waiting on metro transit buses desperately in need of diapers, wipes, socks and mittens.
Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley is on the scene of the Drake Hotel fire that occurred early this morning in downtown Minneapolis, urging the community to donate any items that can help these residents.
Please drop off donations on the corner of 9th Street and 4th Avenue.
On site of the Drake fire: families with no shoes, mittens. Still burning. Residents say they heard no alarms and saw no sprinklers in the building. pic.twitter.com/4UTdLHx9eK
— Angela Conley (@D4Commish) December 25, 2019
Right now waiting on metro transit buses are 240 people 100 kids. desperately need diapers all sizes and wipes socks and mittens. Can drop off on corner of 9th st and 4th Ave. pic.twitter.com/fr7vFpTDC6
— Angela Conley (@D4Commish) December 25, 2019
Photo credit: Brian Tryke
You must log in to post a comment.