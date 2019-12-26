MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This was a strange year filled with motivated seniors, eccentric communities, and of course, cats. Take a look back at this year’s most offbeat headlines.
Hundreds Turn Out For Cat Tour In Minneapolis Neighborhood
Residents of the Wedge neighborhood stopped by each others’ homes to coo and aww at their feline friends.
Minnetonka’s Andy Stenfeldt, 71, Breaks World Planking Record
It’s hard to do any kind of exercise for 38 minutes, but this 71 year-old motivational speaker broke the Guinness World Record for planking by one minute and two seconds.
Tyler Perry Gets ‘Mad As Hell’ Over $9 Bottled Water At Minneapolis Hotel
He’s one of the highest paid men in entertainment, but said he’d die before paying nine bucks for a Fiji Water. Perry posted his rampage on Twitter, where it garnered over 145,000 likes.
‘No Joke’: Driver Cited For Hands-Free Law Was Texting About The Hands-Free Law
The hands-free driving law went into effect Aug. 1 this year. That very day, an an Eagan police officer spotted a driver who was texting about the very law she was breaking.
Northern Minnesota Town Paints 3D Crosswalk
The small town of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, which has a population of 11,000, decided to adopt an international trend in civil engineering. This fancy paint job is supposed to stick out to motorists, making it safer for pedestrians.
‘Labor Inducer’ Burger Has Moms-To-Be Flocking To Excelsior
The night Kelsey Quarberg – co-owner of The Suburban restaurant – tried her new sweet and spicy burger, she went into labor. Then, expectant mom Katy Engler tried it on her due date and delivered her daughter a few hours later.
Cat Survives Full Cycle In Washing Machine
This 1 year-old cat Felix didn’t need to count on his nine lives. Though he came out a little battered, he’s surviving the wash and probably won’t need a bath for a very long time.
