MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect forcibly took a 6-month-old child from his mother Thursday. The baby has since been safely located, but the suspect remains on the loose.
According to the sheriff’s office, a mother was assaulted in a vehicle on Interstate 35 and again in a gas station bathroom in Wyoming, Minnesota.
Officers responded to the gas station around noon to reports of a female crying in the bathroom. Her child was later dropped off at a house in White Bear Lake. The boy will soon be reunited with his mother.
The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Ben Tietz. He is believed to be wearing a black and gray hoodie, has facial hair and is approximately 250 pounds.
Ben Tietz is the father of the child, named Leo Tietz. Ben does not have custodial rights for Leo.
Authorities say the suspect is armed with large knives. It’s unknown if he has firearms.
The vehicle is described as a 2002 silver Chevy Monte Carlo, with a Minnesota license plate 572TZT.
