MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 78-year-old Fosston, Minnesota woman is dead after a crash on Christmas Day.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred at around 11:12 a.m. on Highway 59 in Bejou Township in Mahnomen County.
There, a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling northbound on the highway when it lost control and spun into the southbound lanes of traffic. The vehicle then collided with a Dodge Caravan that was traveling southbound.
The two occupants of the Dodge – a 63-year-old man and 63-year-old woman who are both from Underwood, Minnesota – both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford, a 78-year-old Fosston woman, was killed.
