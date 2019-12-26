Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A hiker who was struck by falling trees at a national park in California on Christmas Eve has been identified as an Edina man.
It was nearing sunset on Christmas Eve, about a half-hour before Muir Woods National Monument was set to close. Three people were walking on Hillside Trail when five trees collapsed like dominos.
Two people were struck, and one was killed.
The second person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The deceased victim was later identified as 28-year-old Subhradeep Dutta of Edina. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Park Service is investigating what is a very rare kind of incident here, a place where nearly one million people per year visit to view the trees nearly a thousand years old.
A National Park Service spokesperson told the media that the trees may have been weakened by recent rain in the area.
