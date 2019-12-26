



— More than 200 people are without a home after that devastating fire in downtown Minneapolis that continues to burn after 24 hours.

Thursday morning, firefighters are still on scene at the Drake Hotel, a building with hotel rooms, apartments and an overflow shelter for people transitioning out of homelessness.

At around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the four-alarm fire started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor and attic.

In all, the fire left more than 200 people without their belongings or a place to stay. Right now, the Minnesota Red Cross is working on finding temporary shelter for hundreds as the city looks to secure a more long-term solution.

Some of the people who came through to help were children who had just unwrapped their Christmas gifts, and immediately gave it as a Christmas donation.

In all, three people were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be OK. Several residents were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

How You Can Help

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire. For the next few nights, they will stay at the nearby Bethlehem Baptist Church. Donations can be made to the Minnesota Red Cross.

Additionally, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the Minneapolis Foundation has set up a fund specifically for the displaced residents and families. Those who wish to donate can do so here.