MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lino Lakes police are asking for some residents to share home security camera footage to help them catch the burglar who struck in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.
Police say a woman between the ages of 25 and 35 broke into several homes, garages and vehicle between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday in the Highland Drive, Marilyn Drive and Lois Lane neighborhoods.
She was wearing a dark-colored parka-style jacket and UGG boots — the latter stolen from one of her break-ins.
Investigators are not sure if she was on foot and if she used a vehicle to go between crime scene.
Anyone who lives in the three neighborhoods that were targeted are asked to allow police access to their security cameras to aid in the investigation.
Residents with footage, or anyone with information on the burglar, are asked to call 763-427-1212.
