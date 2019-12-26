Comments
Minneapolis (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent trend in phone scams that’s targeting the area.
According to police, scammers are calling people and identifying themselves as members of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
The scammers claim that the recipient missed a court appearance regarding jury duty, or that they have a warrant.
The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that it doesn’t request “any payments or financial information over the phone.”
Law enforcement advises citizens to not respond to the calls or give out any information if they’re unsure of whom they’re talking with.
