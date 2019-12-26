2019 In ReviewLook back at some of the year's biggest headlines!
Executive Chef Brian Schaeffer from Rudy’s Redeye Grill shared this recipe for Pecan Breaded Walleye with Lobster Butter with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Pecan Breaded Walleye with Lobster Butter.

Pecan Breading:
2 cups Pecans
1 cup Bread Crumbs
¼ cup Dry Parsley

Crush all ingredients together.

Lobster Butter:
2 tbsp fresh Garlic
1 lb Butter
10 oz Lobster Meat-cooked

Procedure:
1. Heat frying pan with butter.
2. Place walleye fillets in buttermilk then add the pecan-breadcrumb breading
3. Place walleye in hot frying pan and cook the walleye for 4 minutes. Flip and cook the other side for 4 minutes.
4. Place walleye on a plate and add the lobster butter mixture on top of the walleye.

