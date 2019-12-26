Comments
Executive Chef Brian Schaeffer from Rudy’s Redeye Grill shared this recipe for Pecan Breaded Walleye with Lobster Butter with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Pecan Breading:
2 cups Pecans
1 cup Bread Crumbs
¼ cup Dry Parsley
Crush all ingredients together.
Lobster Butter:
2 tbsp fresh Garlic
1 lb Butter
10 oz Lobster Meat-cooked
Procedure:
1. Heat frying pan with butter.
2. Place walleye fillets in buttermilk then add the pecan-breadcrumb breading
3. Place walleye in hot frying pan and cook the walleye for 4 minutes. Flip and cook the other side for 4 minutes.
4. Place walleye on a plate and add the lobster butter mixture on top of the walleye.
