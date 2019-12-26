MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday marks a somber day in Minnesota’s history.
The United States Army hanged 38 Dakota men in Mankato on this day in 1862 — the largest mass execution in the country’s history.
Minnesota’s Indigenous communities held a memorial ride at Reconciliation Park in Mankato to honor the men.
“We as the people today, relatives, we remember them and the women,” said Dakota Chief Arvol Looking Horse.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan — the second Native American woman in U.S. history to be elected to a state’s executive office — were at the ceremony, where they recognized the trauma and resiliency of Minnesota’s Indigenous people.