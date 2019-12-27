



EDITOR’S NOTE: WCCO first reported that Alex Boesl died on Thursday. We apologize for this error.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twelve-year-old Alex Boesl, the Millerville boy who was hospitalized after a corn silo accident that killed his father and uncle, has passed away.

The news of his death was announced on his CaringBridge page Friday. Alex’s father and uncle, Curt and Steve Boesl, died earlier from apparent inhalation of gas from high-moisture corn that was stored in the silo.

Curt and Alex first passed out from the fumes. Steve then attempted to come to their rescue, but he too was overcome.

“Alex danced his way into Heaven at 5:19 p.m., when one of his favorite songs came on his phone playlist … “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten. He was a fighter and now he shares his miracle with others fighting,” said Amy Revering on Alex’s CaringBridge page.

Revering announced Thursday evening that Alex’s death was imminent.

“It is with broken hearts that we realize that God’s will is not the same as our wishes,” the CaringBridge post said. “Although a miracle didn’t happen here for us, eternal life in the House of God is the most beautiful of miracles. Pray for Alex’s family, as we prepare to say goodbye to our sweet boy. Through our faith, we have no doubt that Alex will be united with his dad in Heaven, as Curt waits for him with arms wide open.”

The post also states that Alex will become an organ donor.

“Alex’s Christmas miracle is giving life to others,” the post said. “His giving legacy will live on.”

The Boesl brothers were both volunteer firefighters for the Millerville Fire Department.