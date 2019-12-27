MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanks to the quick actions of emergency responders, a dog named Charlie is safe at home with his family after he ran away and broke through ice.
According to the Plymouth Fire Department, it was on Tuesday, or Christmas Eve, when Charlie ran away, broke through ice and got stuck in the marsh.
The family attempted to rescue him, but also broke through the ice. By time responders arrived, the family was safe.
“Because they were safe on arrival, firefighters in ‘mustang suits’ (ice rescue gear) helped find & reunite Charlie with his family,” Plymouth fire said in a tweet.
On Christmas Eve, a dog Charlie ran away, broke through the ice & got stuck in a marsh. Family tried to rescue him, but broke through the ice. Because they were safe on arrival, firefighters in "mustang suits" (ice rescue gear) helped find & reunite Charlie with his family. ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/b7SR9gGBx3
— Plymouth Fire, MN (@PlymouthMNFD) December 26, 2019
In a Facebook post, the family called the rescue “truly a Christmas miracle” and that five “very happy kids” have their best friend back.
We were happy to be part of what this family called a "Christmas miracle."
📷: Kim Swanson pic.twitter.com/EGu3Zwni9j
— Plymouth Fire, MN (@PlymouthMNFD) December 26, 2019
