Filed Under:Christmas Miracle, Dog Rescue, Plymouth Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thanks to the quick actions of emergency responders, a dog named Charlie is safe at home with his family after he ran away and broke through ice.

According to the Plymouth Fire Department, it was on Tuesday, or Christmas Eve, when Charlie ran away, broke through ice and got stuck in the marsh.

The family attempted to rescue him, but also broke through the ice. By time responders arrived, the family was safe.

“Because they were safe on arrival, firefighters in ‘mustang suits’ (ice rescue gear) helped find & reunite Charlie with his family,” Plymouth fire said in a tweet.

In a Facebook post, the family called the rescue “truly a Christmas miracle” and that five “very happy kids” have their best friend back.

