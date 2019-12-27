MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a massive fire at the Drake Hotel.

Over the next two days, a contractor is going to demolish the east portion of the building. Then, once those engineers are in the building, they will be able to decide if the west side of the building will have to come down, too.

A total of 250 people were staying at the Drake Hotel, which had hotel rooms, apartments and an overflow shelter for people transitioning out of homelessness.

The Red Cross says more than 100 people sheltered with them after the fire and they will continue to help them over the coming days.

“We have two additional locations that have stepped forward and have said we can have our shelter there, it’s very likely that we are going to move people on some point to those locations after Saturday or on Saturday,” Phil Hansen, CEO of the Minnesota chapter of the American Red Cross, said.

As of 2 p.m., Marielle Mohs reports that the Minneapolis Foundation had raised $240,000 in relief funds, and it’s growing by the minute.

The Minneapolis Foundation reported that they are using the money in several ways, including putting up families in hotels, giving to groups working with the victims to pay for supplies, such as the Salvation Army, Hope Community, Urban Home Works, Harbor Lights, Westminster Church and Bethlehem Baptist Church. Also, once families are resettled to a new home, they will be giving money to their new landlords to help with rent.

Some of the kids that lived at the Drake Hotel go to school within the Minneapolis School District, so the the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Union wants to help. They are collecting gift cards to Target, Aldi and Cub to give to the parents of their students. If you want to donate as well, you can mail gift cards to the MFT building or any Minneapolis Public School.