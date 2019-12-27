Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the south metro are investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Thursday night in a Chanhassen parking lot.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Market Street. Responding officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The man told police he was in the parking lot with other men, one of whom pulled out a gun and demanded money. The victim said he was shot as he tried to disarm the gunman.
The suspects fled the parking lot after the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.
Emergency crews brought the victim to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis. He is expected to recover.
You must log in to post a comment.