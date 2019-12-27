Comments
How I arrived to Northwoods: I came all the way from Laredo Texas to find a furever home.
Good with kids: Unknown
She is such a sweet dog. She is always very happy to see our staff and volunteers. She loves to go outside and run around in the snow which is hilarious for a small southern dog. She enjoys seeing the other dogs and is very active.
Good with cats: Unknown
Good with dogs: She loves the other dogs here in the shelter and she made friends before she came here. She will likely do very well with another dog, but northwoods does require a meet and greet with resident dogs in the home.
