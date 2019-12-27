Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public for information after a dog went missing on Christmas Eve and was found shot dead on the side of the road.
Anyone with information on Sarge’s death is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public for information after a dog went missing on Christmas Eve and was found shot dead on the side of the road.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a resident near Cushing reported their German Shepherd missing Tuesday after it was let out in the morning to go to the bathroom.
According to the Lost Dogs Minnesota Facebook page, the dog, named Sarge, was last seen near the intersection of Highway 10 and 10th Avenue in Morrison County.
On Wednesday, police said that Sarge had been found about 15 miles away in Todd County. Investigators say he’d been shot and dumped on the side of the road. His collar was removed.
Anyone with information on Sarge’s death is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.
You must log in to post a comment.