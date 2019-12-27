MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eight years have passed since a stray bullet killed 3-year-old Terrell Mayes Jr. in Minneapolis.
Friday night, his mother is still waiting for justice.
He was with his brothers inside his home on Colfax Avenue North in 2011 when gunfire erupted outside. As the kids ran to safety, one of the bullets flew through the home, hitting Terrell. Investigators never found the person who pulled the trigger.
A group gathered for a vigil Friday evening near the home. Terrell’s mother, Marsha Mayes, says she won’t give up.
“I’m going to continue to try and keep Terrell’s name alive. I’m going to continue to ask [the shooter] to turn yourself in. Do what you need to do,” Mayes said.
There’s a $60,000 reward for information that helps track down Terrell’s killer.