MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has suspended bus service, and many vehicles are at a total standstill in the Twin Cities metro area after Saturday morning freezing rain has turned roads into ice rinks.
Traffic cameras show dozens of incidents in Minneapolis-St. Paul, and traffic at an utter stop in places like the Mendota Bridge.
Unless you want to be stuck at a standstill like this one on the Mendota Bridge, stay home! Roads in the metro and surrounding areas are covered in ice and travel is dangerous. Stay in your vehicle and keep your seat belt on if you are in this situation. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/LcuBZu54UH
— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) December 28, 2019
WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said that only a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain fell on the Twin Cities, but it was more than enough to make travel by road a treacherous proposition.
Metro Transit reported they had suspended all bus services amid the icy conditions.
Due to icy and hazardous conditions, we are suspending bus service at this time. We continue to monitor those conditions and will resume as soon as possible. Rail service continues to operate.
— Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) December 28, 2019
