MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has suspended bus service, and many vehicles are at a total standstill in the Twin Cities metro area after Saturday morning freezing rain has turned roads into ice rinks.

Traffic cameras show dozens of incidents in Minneapolis-St. Paul, and traffic at an utter stop in places like the Mendota Bridge.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said that only a few hundredths of an inch of freezing rain fell on the Twin Cities, but it was more than enough to make travel by road a treacherous proposition.

Metro Transit reported they had suspended all bus services amid the icy conditions.

