



A former Twin Cities newspaper reporter is using her travels around the world to share a different kind of story.

Amelia Rayno left the Star Tribune last year after nearly a decade with the paper. She’s now working on a docuseries taking a look at U.S. history beyond the borders.

“There were different stories that I wanted to tell,” Rayno said.

Rayno left her job in news and gave in to her travel bug, but the journalist in her never left.

“I’m a history nerd,” Rayno said. “For me I think travel has always been an opportunity to examine the impact of my own country in other countries.”

She’s been doing that for the last five months, living and working in El Salvador as part of the “Watched Pot” docuseries. In El Savador, she’s taking a look at U.S. influence in the 80s and 90s during the Salvadoran Civil War. She still has three more months left of shooting.

“El Salvador is still reeling from the effects of [the war],” Rayno said.

Rayno and her small crew also give a glimpse into the culture; eating the food, and taking in the sights. El Salvador is only the first episode on her travel itinerary. She says there will be more trips and history.

She’s still nailing down an official release date, but the plan is sometime in Spring for the first episode to stream online. Rayno says she does not want the series to be political.

“I’m not taking a right or left stance with this,” she said. “I just want to bring a light to these lesser told stories.”

Rayno is hosting a fundraiser for the docuseries at Able Brewing on Jan. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.