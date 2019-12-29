Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have donated $50,000 towards the families who lost their home to a fire on Christmas morning at the Drake Hotel.
Donations may also be mailed to:
Vikings announced their donation during the game against the Bears on Sunday, and encouraged fans to join them in donating towards the cause.
Led by tight end Kyle Rudolph, the Vikings players chipped in to contribute $25,000 and the organization matched their amount to donate another $25,000.
How To Help
Visit redcross.org/mn, call 612-872-3226, or 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation that will support disasters big and small.
Donations can also be made through the Minneapolis Foundation. Text DRAKEFIRE to 243725.
American Red Cross Minnesota Region
1201 West River Parkway
Minneapolis, MN 55454
