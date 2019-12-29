Winter Blast:Rain, drizzle and snow are all in the forecast for the next few days in Minnesota.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:Mike Augustyniak, Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a wintry mix affected most of the Twin Cities Saturday morning, the metro area can expect a more mild Sunday with fog, drizzle and scattered showers throughout the day.

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says road conditions have improved since yesterday due to the above-freezing temperatures.

However, snow continues to fall in parts of western and northern Minnesota. According to the WCCO Weather Watcher network, some of the highest totals were in north-central Minnesota, including 7.0” in Inger, 6.0″ in Nevis and 5.5″ in Underwood as of 7 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory in parts of north-western and west-central Minnesota due to blowing snow and heavy snowfall rates.

As for the Twin Cities, colder air will filter in Sunday night, resulting in precipitation changing to snow late tonight and Monday. Augustyniak also cautioned that the colder air, combined with moisture leftover from today’s rain, could create icy travel on Monday morning where roads haven’t been re-treated with chemicals.

In terms of snowfall, Augustyniak says the Twin Cities will see an average of 2-4 inches before ending late Monday night.

Mike Augustyniak

Comments