MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a wintry mix affected most of the Twin Cities Saturday morning, the metro area can expect a more mild Sunday with fog, drizzle and scattered showers throughout the day.
WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says road conditions have improved since yesterday due to the above-freezing temperatures.
Ready for more good-old-fashioned December rain? It's what most of us will experience today, though snow (some heavy through the AM) is likely in west-central & NW #MNwx. As this lumbering storm moves out snow will clip all of us on Mon. My forecast w/@erinreportsTV 6-7a on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/ZAWGdZEdYp
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) December 29, 2019
However, snow continues to fall in parts of western and northern Minnesota. According to the WCCO Weather Watcher network, some of the highest totals were in north-central Minnesota, including 7.0” in Inger, 6.0″ in Nevis and 5.5″ in Underwood as of 7 a.m.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a no travel advisory in parts of north-western and west-central Minnesota due to blowing snow and heavy snowfall rates.
NO travel advised in parts of NW & WC MN due to low visibility & dangerous driving conditions. High winds & blowing snow are creating whiteout conditions in areas. More info https://t.co/UtVIO3kuBr these pics from I-94 in Clay County pic.twitter.com/GKNUlOF5Wc
— Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) December 29, 2019
As for the Twin Cities, colder air will filter in Sunday night, resulting in precipitation changing to snow late tonight and Monday. Augustyniak also cautioned that the colder air, combined with moisture leftover from today’s rain, could create icy travel on Monday morning where roads haven’t been re-treated with chemicals.
In terms of snowfall, Augustyniak says the Twin Cities will see an average of 2-4 inches before ending late Monday night.
