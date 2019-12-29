Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating after an altercation that led to a crash and stabbing.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded around 11:12 a.m. to the House Of Charity at the 500 block S. 8th Street.
Authorities say three people were transported to HCMC after an altercation between two individuals. According to police, two of the victims are in critical condition.
Officials say the details of what led to the altercation are unknown at this time. Minneapolis Police are not looking for any additional suspects.
The incident remains under investigation.
